Centrally Protected Monuments & Museums Closed Till May 15

By Pratidin Bureau
Keeping in view of the sudden surge in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has ordered for the immediate closure of all monuments, sites, and museums up to May 15.

In a statement issued by the apex body responsible for preservation of cultural monuments in the country read: Due to prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided to close all the Centrally protected monuments/ sites and museums under Archaeological Survey of India with immediate effect and till 15th May 2021 or until further orders.

There are a total of 55 monuments centrally protected monuments / sites by ASI across Assam which includes Talatal Ghar and Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, Group of Four Maidams in Charaideo, Vishnudol in Joysagar, among others.

The major sites are located in districts of Kamrup Metro, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, and Sivasagar.

