Centre Announces Guidelines For Social Media/OTT Platforms

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday announced new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms.

In a press briefing, the ministers said that the social media platforms would have to disclose the source of any mischievous content produced. The significant social media intermediaries will also require a chief compliance officer, a nodal officer based, and a grievance redressal officer in India to perform the grievance redressal for users. The grievance redressal officer should register complaints within 24 hours.

The ministers also highlighted that content involving nudity and morphed photographs of women have to be removed within 24 hours.

“There is a rationale behind framing the new guidelines. The Supreme Court had asked us to frame guidelines to cut down hate content and there are also many orders of the high courts,” said Prasad.

“The government has done widespread consultation after drafting the rules,” he said.

“Social media is empowered and welcome to do business in India, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, adding that it is also very important that social media users must be given a forum against abuse of social media.

“We have received many complaints that some of the content on social media is impinging on the dignity of many users,” he said.