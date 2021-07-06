NationalTop Stories

Centre Appoints New Governors for 8 States

By Pratidin Bureau

In a big development ahead of the Union Cabinet rejig, the Centre on Tuesday appointed new governors for 8 states. As per Republic TV sources, new governors have been appointed in the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Haryana.

Importantly, Thawar Chand Gehlot, a sitting Minister of the NDA Government who helms the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been appointed as the governor of Karnataka. Another important shift has been Bandaru Dattatreya who has been transferred to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh, where he held the Governor post since 2019. In his place, Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh. 

New governors appointed by Centre

  • Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed governor of Karnataka 
  • Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as governor of Mizoram
  • Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel appointed as governor of Madhya Pradesh
  • Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Himachal Pradesh Governor
  • Ps Sreedharan Pillai is transferred & appointed as governor of Goa
  • Satyadev Narayan Arya is transferred and appointed as governor of Tripura
  • Ramesh Bais is transferred as governor of Jharkhand 
  • Bandaru Dattatreya appointed as governor of Haryana

