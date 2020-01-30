Centre approves 30% funds for NEC projects

With focused development for deprived areas and neglected sections of society, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved allocation of 30 percent funds of the North Eastern Council (NEC) for new projects on Wednesday.

The allocation of 30 percent of NEC funds will be for new projects under the existing ‘Schemes of North Eastern Council’. The decision was taken to allocate 30 percent of NEC funds for focused development of deprived areas; deprived or neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors in the northeastern states.

As per a government statement, balance allocation shall be bifurcated in the existing two components; State component of 60 percent and Central component of 40 percent. Meanwhile, there will be a revision of the NEC guidelines for the simplification of the appraisal and approval mechanism.

Government sources informed that the Centre approved allocation of 30 percent funds of the NEC for faster decision-making and quick implementation of projects.