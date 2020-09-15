Top StoriesNational

Centre Bans Export Of Onions

The Centre on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect in a bid to bridge the gap of demand and supply of the vegetable in the domestic market.

The ban however will not apply on onions in cut, sliced or powder form.

“The export of all varieties of onions… is prohibited, with immediate effect,” said the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification.

“The provisions under the Transitional Agreement shall not be applicable under this notification,” it added.

The ban comes at a time when the wholesale and retail price of onion is witnessing a spike due to a shortage of supply.

Earlier on September 2019, the government had banned the export of onions and imposed countrywide stock limits to the decrease the price of onions that had soared ahead of state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Dr Ajit Navale said the ban not only deceives onion growers from Maharashtra but across the country.

“Farmers are angry with this decision and have decided to protest by coming out on roads,” he warned, alleging that the decision was taken because of the upcoming Bihar elections as high onion price are undesirable for any government seeking re-election.

