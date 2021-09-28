NationalTop Stories

Centre Bans Scheduled International Flights Till Oct 31

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the suspension on scheduled international commercial flight services has further been extended by a month till October 31 this year, said the office of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

However, the restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular stated further.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours IST of 31st October 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” read the circular.

Related News

PM Modi Sees NE Through Assam CM’s Eyes, Claims…

Over 100 Chinese Troops Enter Uttarakhand On Horses In Aug:…

First Pan-India Toll-Free Helpline Number For Senior…

Pakistan Home To 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations, 5…

India’s aviation regulator in its circular also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

You might also like
Assam

Dibrugarh Police Gift A Moped To Help Janmoni To Sell Vegetables

Assam

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Early Release of Abducted Ritul Saikia

Top Stories

GMC Commissioner Appointed General Observer For Assembly Polls In 5 States/UT

National

Dimapur Issues Directive of Additional Provisions for Lockdown

Assam

SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused PK Dutta Denied Bail

Top Stories

Major flood to hit Assam