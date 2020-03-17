Centre Clears Master Plan of NE River Basins

52 Master Plans of Northeast River basins have been cleared by the Centre including the main stem of Brahmaputra and Barak rivers prepared by the Brahmaputra Board for implementation of its recommendations by the respective state governments.

Replying to a query, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the control of floods and erosion is also part of recommendations. The minister said that every year Assam, Manipur, and other Northeast regions suffer losses due to heavy rains and floods. The state governments implemented schemes for flood management and erosion control adding that the Centre plays an advisory, catalytic and promotional role.

The minister further stated that the Central government has also released funds to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland under the Flood Management Programme in the last four financial years for execution of their flood management schemes.

Moreover, the Government of India also issued flood forecasts for Northeast State through Central Water Commission as a soft measure which facilitates them to manage the flood.