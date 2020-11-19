Centre Declares Road Connecting Majuli as National Highways

Responding to State Government’s appeal, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the Central Government has declared the roads connecting the existing National Highway-715 near Jorhat with Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli as National Highways (NH) 715K under National Highways Act, 1956.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday welcomed Centre’s decision to declare the new highways in the state and said that the move would expedite the development process of the river island district Majuli while further bolstering road communication infrastructure in the state.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for the step and asserted that the due to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the development of Northeast region has received tremendous momentum in all sectors. Rapid improvements in rail, road, airways and waterways connectivity in the NE have been made possible by the Prime Minister Modi led Central Government and Assam’s progress has also been augmented, he added.