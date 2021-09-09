Centre Determined To Build Bridge Over Brahmaputra River: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister and Majuli Leader Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Central Government is determined to build bridge over Brahmaputa river for the people of Majuli.

The Union Minister of Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday made the statement from New Delhi while also expressing his deep concern over the horrifying ferry accident.

Sonowal said that he is in a state of shock after knowing about the Nimatighat-Majuli Ferry accident that took place on Wednesday in Jorhat.

The union Minister and Former Assam Chief Minister also said that he had a conversation with now Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the issue and assured that the SDRF and NDRF team are on a massive search campaign.

Sarbananda Sonowal has also expressed his deepest condolence to the families of the deceased Parimita Das in the ferry accident.

“The demand of Majuli people for the construction of a bridge is since a long time,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

“The Central-State Government is determined to construct a bridge in Majuli,” added Sonowal.

Sonowal also added that building a bridge over Brahmaputra river requires time and it is not a matter of politics.

Further, the Union Minster also promised to take action which will ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured full cooperation,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal also said that he will soon visit Majuli to take stock on the incident.