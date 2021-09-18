NationalTop Stories

Centre Extends Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline till March 31, 2022

By Pratidin Bureau

The Centre has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) till March 31, 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The income tax (I-T) department informed that the last date for the Aadhaar-PAN linking, which was earlier September 30, has been further extended by 6 months on account of the challenges faced by the taxpayers due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the fourth time the Centre has revised the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline this year. Earlier in July, the government had extended the last date till September 30 in the wake of the disruptions caused by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

