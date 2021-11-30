Centre Extends COVID-19 Containment Measures Till Dec 31

The Centre on Tuesday extended the nation-wide COVID-19 containment measures till December 31in light of the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The states and Union Territories have been asked by the Centre to stay vigilant and adhere to the advisory issued recently by the Health Ministry. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the contacts of the international travellers must be closely tracked and tested as per the health ministry guidelines, and the samples of travellers turning positive should be sent to the designated Genome Sequencing Laboratories promptly, as per the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Guidance Document.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country has not yet reported any case of Omicron variant of COVID-19. He said that the Government of India is taking all possible precautions and doing genome sequencing as well.

