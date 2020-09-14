Centre Issues SOP For Reopening Higher Education Institutions

The Union health ministry issued SOP for the skill training institutions and higher educational institutions conducting technical programs requiring laboratory work that have been allowed to open by the Centre from September 21.

The Union health ministry on Sunday issued SOP for these institutions to function.

The SOPs include –

A distance of six feet to be maintained between desks and chairs. Classroom activities should be staggered to ensure social distancing Classes should be a mix of offline and online Students should not be allowed to share laptops, notebooks and stationary items among them.

It must be noted these institutions will reopen as part of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre last month.