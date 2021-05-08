Centre Issues Supply Plan Of Remdesivir To States & UTs

The central government has allotted a company-wise supply of Remdesivir for Covid patients to states and union territories between April 21 and May 16.

“The plan has been prepared in consultation with the marketing companies. The companies have been instructed to ensure timely supplies to all states/ UTs strictly as per the supply plan,” a statement read.

On May 7, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda tweeted: “Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to 16th May 2021”.

“This will ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country so that no patient faces difficulty in this pandemic time,” he had added.

Gowda had shared an official notification with a list which stated 5,30,0000 vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to the states between April 21 and up to May 16.