Centre Issues Unlock 4.0 Guidelines

Metro Rail will be allowed to resume operations with effect from September 7, 2020 in a graded manner.

This was mentioned in the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

Some of the other important guidelines are mentioned below.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions will be permitted with a cap of 100 persons from September 21.

Cinema Halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed with the exception of open air theatres, which will be allowed to open from September 21.

Students of Class 9 to 12 can visit their schools in areas outside containment zones on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers from September 21 with written consent of their parents or guardians.

Moreover, states and UTs may allow up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work outside containment zones from September 21.

Furthermore, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission is required for such movements.

All the said guidelines are applicable outside the containment zones. Lockdown in the containment zones shall remain in effect till September 30.

The guidelines also mention that no state or UT shall dilute these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act,2005 in any manner.