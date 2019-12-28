Centre Might Not Approve ILP in Meghalaya

The Centre may not approve the Meghalaya government’s proposal to introduce Inner-Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The Meghalaya Government had adopted a resolution on December 19 for implementing ILP which will impose restrictions on the entry of outsiders in the hill state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and members across the party line moved the resolution.

The one-day special session was conducted on December 19 to pass the resolution in view of the demand by the indigenous people of the state for implementation of the ILP.

After the resolution was passed by the assembly, the Meghalaya government urged New Delhi to implement ILP under the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation, 1873, in the state.

High-level sources in New Delhi on Saturday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has no immediate plans to introduce ILP in the state. The ILP regime was extended to Manipur on December 11 with President Ram Nath Kovind signing the order.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The source further informed that the MHA, taking into account the prospect of growth of the tourism sector, is yet to decide on the Meghalaya government’s proposal for the introduction of ILP.

According to MHA officials who are reportedly of the opinion that since entire Meghalaya was never covered by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations, 1873 even during the British era, the question of the introduction of ILP in the state does not arise at present.