Centre Notifies Appointed Of 8 Judges To Gauhati HC

The Centre has notified the appointments of eight new judges to the Gauhati High Court.

Advocates Kakheto Sema and Devashis Baruah, and judicial officers Malasri Nandi, Marli Vankung and Arun Dev Choudhury have been appointed as judges to the Gauhati High Court.

Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S. Hukato Swu have also been appointed as additional judges.

“In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, President of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following Advocates and Judicial Officers as Judges of High Court,” the Department of justice-India tweeted.

