Centre Notifies Covid-19 As Disaster, Ex-Gratia For Deaths

The Centre on Saturday said that it will treat Coronavirus (Covid-19) as a notified disaster to provide assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and will pay an ex-gratia for the Covid-19 deaths.

The Union Home Ministry in a letter to the chief secretaries of all states said that the Central Government keeping in view the spread of Covid-19 virus in the country and the declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), by way of a special one-time dispensation, has decided to treat it as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under SDRF.

The letter further said that it will also provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakhs to families of those who die of coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations. “Rs 4 lakh per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities, subject to certification regarding the cause of death from the appropriate authority,” the letter said.

India has reported two deaths due to coronavirus and more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus so far.