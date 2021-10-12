Centre Orders NTPC and DVC to Boost Power Supply to Delhi

The Union power ministry on Tuesday said that it has issued directions to the country’s largest electricity producer state-run NTPC Ltd and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to supply as much power as available to the national capital due to a potential shortage.

The ministry said that this has been done keeping in view the Declared Capacity offered to Delhi power distribution companies (discoms) in the last 10 days.

The Centre also urged the states to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to consumers of the state and in case of surplus power, the states have been requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy states.

“If any state is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other states which are in need of such power,” the Centre said.

The ministry said that the NTPC and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) may offer the normative declared capacity to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs), from their coal based power stations. Both NTPC and DVC have committed to provide as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by discoms of Delhi, it said.

This has been done amid concerns raised by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi government of a critical situation in Delhi amid crunch in the supply of coal for thermal power stations.

Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting on the power crisis on Monday and instructed the coal and power ministries to ensure supply is maintained.

Meanwhile, Assam on Monday too announced that the state might face power crisis due to shortage of coal.

Assam needs around 2100 MW and at the peak hours they produce only around 370 MW and the rest is bought from national grid.

Notably, Assam does not have a coal fed power station. They have a shortage of 350 MW which are not covered under any power purchase agreement.

