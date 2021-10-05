EducationNationalTop Stories

Centre Postpones NEET-SS Exam till January, 2022

By Pratidin Bureau

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that it has decided to postpone the postgraduate National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2021 till January, 2022.

The exam will be held on January 10-11, 2022. The decision was taken with the aim to provide ample time for entrance examination preparation to aspirants under the revised scheme.

The Centre said that all the authorities in participation in the above-mentioned meetings that candidates must not feel that they have not been extended sufficient time to prepare for the examination under the revised scheme.

Related News

Nagaland Police Arrests 9, Seizes Gold, Drugs Worth Rs 25 Cr

Mark Zuckerberg Loses USD 7 Billion in Hours After Largest…

UP Violence: Priyanka Gandhi In Detention For The Past 28…

NCB Claims That “Shocking Incriminating…

It further added that in the circumstances it was decided that NEET-SS be deferred by a period of two months and be held on January 10-11, 2022 so as to provide ample time to all of them for their preparation for the entrance examination under the revised scheme.

The NEET-SS exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 13 and 14.

ALSO READ: UP Violence: Priyanka Gandhi In Detention For The Past 28 Hours

You might also like
Business

Centre begins online sale of Khadi face masks

Top Stories

J&K: BJP Leader’s House Attacked By Militants, Cop Killed

Assam

Couple Killed In Road Mishap In Lakhimpur

World

Protest outside UN against Pakistan

National

Clause VI committee submits report, no one to receive

Assam

Mariani: Raijor Dal Members Oppose Akhil’s Nomination Withdrawal