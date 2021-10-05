Centre Postpones NEET-SS Exam till January, 2022

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that it has decided to postpone the postgraduate National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2021 till January, 2022.

The exam will be held on January 10-11, 2022. The decision was taken with the aim to provide ample time for entrance examination preparation to aspirants under the revised scheme.

The Centre said that all the authorities in participation in the above-mentioned meetings that candidates must not feel that they have not been extended sufficient time to prepare for the examination under the revised scheme.

It further added that in the circumstances it was decided that NEET-SS be deferred by a period of two months and be held on January 10-11, 2022 so as to provide ample time to all of them for their preparation for the entrance examination under the revised scheme.

The NEET-SS exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 13 and 14.

ALSO READ: UP Violence: Priyanka Gandhi In Detention For The Past 28 Hours