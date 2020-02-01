Centre Ready to Talk to Shaheen Bagh Protestors: Ravi Shankar

The Centre is ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors, mainly camping at Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), said union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday.

The minister today tweeted, “Government is ready to talk to protestors of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the Narendra Modi government is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA.”

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, on a stretch of a main road on Kalindi Kunj side, have been going on for nearly 50 days in South Delhi. The protestors have been demanding repeal of the CAA.

It may also be mentioned that a former JNU student, Sharjeel Imam had stated during that protest at Shaheen Bagh that the Northeast should be cut off from the mainstream India after which cases have been registered against him in different parts of the country. He was later arrested from Bihar.