Centre Releases CAA Rules For Application Procedure

In a major development, the central government has recently released the rules for the Citizenship Act 1955 (57 of 1955) and finalised the draft of the application form.

The last deadline for finalization of the draft application form was November 2.

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (eeI), of Section 18 of the Citizenship Act 1955 (57 of 1955), the Central Government hereby makes the following Rules, namely –

1. Short Title and commencement –

(1) This Rules may be called THE CITIZENSHIP (AMENDMENT) RULES, 2020.

(2) It shall come into force on the date of its publication by Notification in the Official Gazette of India.

2. Insertion of new rule 5B – After Rule 6 of the Citizenship Rule, 2009, the following rule shall be inserted, namely – “6A. Application for registration under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act 1955 – An application from a person covered under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955 for registration as a citizen of India shall not be entertained unless –

(a) the application is made in FORM IIA;

(b) he gives an undertaking in writing that he shall renounce the citizenship of his country in the event of his application being sanctioned;

(c) he belongs to minority communities of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan, namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christian;

(d) he has migrated to India on or before December 31, 2014 and is ordinarily resident in India for a period of at least six years on the date of making application;

(e) he makes the oath of allegiance as specified in the Scheduled of the Citizenship Act, 1955.