Centre Releases Rs 386 cr to Assam Disaster Relief Fund

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that an amount of Rs. 386 crore has been released by Central Government as the first installment this year to State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

Sonowal emphasized proper utilization of the fund for providing succour to those affected by flood in the state. He also directed the Inland Water department to take precautionary measures to avoid boat mishaps during the rainy season and strictly enforce wearing of masks by crews and the passengers of ferries and the boats.

Directing the PWD to take steps for repairing 157 roads damaged by floods in 8 districts, he also instructed the water resources department to keep a stock of materials such as RCC Porcupine, bamboo, sand bags etc. in all districts for taking immediate measures to safeguard the areas affected by erosion.

Sonowal asked the officials of water resources department to go to the public and make them aware about delay in construction of embankments due to lockdown and heavy rainfall in the month of May. It is the duty of the government servants to hear the complaints of the people and assuage their grievances, he said. The Chief Minister also directed the ASDMA officials to disseminate information through advertisements in various media about the do’s and don’ts during floods, lightning, storm etc.

The Chief Minister instructed the veterinary department to provide cattle feed to the domestic animals in the flood affected areas and also provide food to the wild animals in Kaziranga National Park and other such flood affected wildlife sanctuaries.