Top StoriesNational

Centre Releases Rs 6,195 Crore Grant To 14 States

By Pratidin Bureau
520

As per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, the Union government on Friday released the sixth installment of Rs 6,195 crore post-devoluton revenue deficit grants to 14 states, said the finance ministry.

The ministry also said the grants that was released on September 10, would provide additional resources during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

The 14 states are – Andhra Pradesh (AP), Assam, Himachal Pradesh (HP), Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (TM), Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Related News

AASU, AJCYP To Form New Party

“Don’t Overcharge For Ambulance Service”: SC To States

Will Assam See More Than 3000 COVID Deaths?

Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail Plea Rejected By Court

According to the finance ministry, AP received Rs 491.42 crore grant in September. The share of Assam was Rs 631.58 crore. HP received Rs 952.58 crore, Kerala (Rs 1,276.92 crore), Manipur (Rs 235.33 crore), Meghalaya (Rs 40.92 crore), Mizoram (Rs 118.50 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 326.42 crore).

Punjab’s share in the grant was Rs 638.25 crore, TN, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim received Rs 335.42 crore, Rs 269.67 crore, Rs 423 crore, Rs 417.75 crore and Rs 37.33 crore, respectively.

You might also like
Regional

Mohammad Sanaullah Loses Police Job

Entertainment

Bollywood Stars ask citizens to act against animal cruelty

World

16,000 tonnes of steel gone in 16 seconds

Regional

Nalbari: Two Women Quarantined

Regional

Body of missing Guwahati businessman recovered

Regional

Total Lockdown in Guwahati from Today: Check Guidelines

Comments
Loading...