Centre Releases Rs 6,195 Crore Grant To 14 States

As per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, the Union government on Friday released the sixth installment of Rs 6,195 crore post-devoluton revenue deficit grants to 14 states, said the finance ministry.

The ministry also said the grants that was released on September 10, would provide additional resources during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

The 14 states are – Andhra Pradesh (AP), Assam, Himachal Pradesh (HP), Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (TM), Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.

According to the finance ministry, AP received Rs 491.42 crore grant in September. The share of Assam was Rs 631.58 crore. HP received Rs 952.58 crore, Kerala (Rs 1,276.92 crore), Manipur (Rs 235.33 crore), Meghalaya (Rs 40.92 crore), Mizoram (Rs 118.50 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 326.42 crore).

Punjab’s share in the grant was Rs 638.25 crore, TN, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim received Rs 335.42 crore, Rs 269.67 crore, Rs 423 crore, Rs 417.75 crore and Rs 37.33 crore, respectively.