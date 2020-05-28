Centre Seeks Suggestions from State Govts on Lockdown

The Centre asked States and Union territories to give suggestions on the future of the lockdown after May 31 during a meeting of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba who held a meeting today with Chief Secretaries and Principal Health Secretaries of all states/union territories of the country.



India is currently in its fourth phase of the lockdown or Lockdown 4.0, which is going to end on May 31. There have been speculations that it might get extended and there might be Lockdown 5.0 even though the Home Ministry spokesperson has said that these are ‘mere speculations’.



During the meeting today, states have expressed their interest in the opening of salons, metros, and religious places.

It has now been decided that suggestions will be provided by the states till May 30 on how measures to curb the coronavirus infections should continue. States were also asked to suggest any new measures that they would like to implement after May 31. The suggestions have to be turned in by Saturday, May 30 a day before Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end.