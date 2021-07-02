Centre Sends Health Teams to 6 States with Increased COVID-19 Cases

The Centre on Friday sent six high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to six states which reported high number of COVID-19 cases including three Northeastern states. The teams will assist the states of Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur, the health ministry said today.

The teams sent by the Centre will gather a first-hand report of the challenges and issues being faced by the respective states and strengthen their ongoing activities by removing bottlenecks.

The two-member high-level team of the Centre to these states consists of a clinician and a public health expert, the ministry stated.

“The team to Manipur will be led by Dr. L Swasticharan, Add. DDG & Director EMR; team to Arunachal Pradesh will be led by Dr. Sanjay Sadhukhan, Professor AIIH&PH; for Tripura Dr. RN Sinha Dir Professor, AIIH&PH; for Kerala Dr. Ruchi Jain, Public Health Specialist Gr. II, RoHFW; for Odisha Dr. A Dan, Public Health Specialist AIIH&PH and for Chhattisgarh Dr. Dibakar Sahu, Assistant Professor, AIIMS Raipur,” the ministry said.

These teams will be supporting the respective states in their efforts for targeted Covid response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic, it said.

It further stated that the teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; Covid appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc., and COVID-19 vaccination progress. The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions.

The government has been leading the fight against the global pandemic with a ”Whole of Government” and ”Whole of Society” approach under the umbrella strategy of ”Cooperative Federalism”, the ministry stated.

