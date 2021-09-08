Centre Signs Ceasefire Agreement With Another Naga Group

In fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East’ and in a significant boost to the Naga peace process, the Centre has entered into a Ceasefire Agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K)Niki Group, with effect from Wednesday.

The agreement has been signed under the guidance of the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, for a period of one year and over 200 cadres of the Nagaland (K) Niki along with 83 weapons joined the peace process.

The Government of India has already signed a Framework Agreement with naga groups NSCN(IM) and Ceasefire Agreements with other Naga groups namely, NSCN(NK), NSCN(R), and NSCN(K)-Khango.

Earlier Government of India had signed an Agreement with NLFT(SD) in August 2019 by which 88 cadres along with 44 weapons joined the mainstream of society in Tripura.

In January 2020, with the signing of the Bodo Agreement, more than 2,250 cadres of insurgent groups, including all factions of NDFB, along with 423 weapons and a huge quantity of ammunition surrendered in Assam and joined the mainstream.

While, on February 23, 1040 leaders and cadres of various underground Karbi groups of Assam surrendered along with 338 weapons followed by the signing of the Karbi Anglong Agreement on September 4.