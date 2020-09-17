Centre Tells SC To Regulate Digital Media First

After the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday said that it would set up a panel to suggest standards for electronic media while delivering a verdict against a private TV channel, Sudarshan TV, the Centre has said that the top court first must look into digital media because of its reach and impact.

As reported by NDTV, the government affidavit to SC says that “Digital media has faster reach, potential to become viral due to apps like WhatsApp and Facebook.”

“Digital media has serious impact and because of its potential, the court must first take up digital media,” it adds.

The affidavit also highlights the fact there are already regulations in place to govern electronic and print media. “The issue of balancing freedom of speech and responsible journalism has already been governed by statutory provisions and judgments,” it says.

The affidavit comes shortly after the apex court put a show of Sudarshan TV on hold on the grounds of that it attempts to vilify Muslims. The court had then said, “You cannot target one community and brand them in a particular manner,” the top court said on Tuesday, restraining Sudarshan TV from airing its “UPSC Jihad” episodes on the show “Bindas Bol”.