Centre To Decide on “LOCKDOWN EXTENSION”: Himanta

“Good days will come, once the deadly virus leaves…will observe Bihu and other festivals when the situation back to normal”, Sarma said.

With only seven days left until the end of nationwide lockdown on April 14 and several apprehensions that the restriction period may be extended keeping in mind the significant rise in Coronavirus cases across the country, state government on Tuesday said that it would announce its move on April 13.

Speaking at a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the central government would take any decisions considering the interest of the people amid the Covid-19 crisis that has left 114 people dead and 3,981 infected across the country.

Given the threat posed by the pandemic, the central government is in no mood to take a unilateral decision. The Centre is expected to seek reports from the state governments by the end of this week and prime minister may hold another round of discussions with all chief ministers.

The government assessment is that the lockdown has proved to be an effective instrument in the battle against the virus. But it is hurting the public and the economy.

Sarma also urged the people not to arrange any kind of cultural function on the occasion of Bohag Bihu and the Assamese New Year, in light of the virus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.

He suggested the Bihu committees to hoist the celebration flag instead of arranging cultural programme. “Four or five persons will be allowed to attend the flag hoisting progamme”, Sarma said.

“Good days will come, once the deadly virus leaves…will observe Bihu and other festivals when the situation back to normal”, Sarma said.