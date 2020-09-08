“Centre To Grant 100 cr For BVFCL’s Revival”: Himanta

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that the centre has approved to release Rs 100 crores for the revival of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Sarma said he met the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and drew the attention of the central government towards “the ailing Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited”.

The minister added, “Sitharaman also assured to discuss with Assam Goverment on long-term measures”.

The BVFCL at Namrup in Dibrugarh district has been in a critical state, with officials worrying that the factory will be completely shut down.

In January this year BVFCL public relations officer Pranab Bhattacharjee had said the factory had failed to produce even 2 lakh metric tonne (LMT) for the current fiscal year. The production was about 2.70 LMT, but this year it will go down further, falling short of the target.

The Namrup Unit-II has completed 44 years of production while the Namrup Unit-III 33 years and it is the only operational unit now.