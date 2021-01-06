Centre To Hold Voluntary ‘Cow Science’ Exam On Feb 25

A countrywide online examination on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) will be held next month on February 25, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), the government body set up for cow welfare announced on Tuesday.

The exam will be held annually in 12 regional languages apart from Hindi and English.

“We are starting ‘Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination’ at the national level from February 25, 2021. Cow is full of science that needs to be explored. It plays an important role in 5 trillion economies of the country,” said RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria during a press conference.

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under which RKA functions, issued an official release which states that the exam will be conducted in four categories –

Primary level up to 8th standard

Secondary level from class 9th to class 12 th

College level after 12th+

General public

According to the release, there will be no fee for the examination and the duration will be 1 hour. It will be objective type having 100 multiple choice questions.

The exam has been named as ‘Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination’.

“Questions will be set in such a way that during the online exam there will be no scope for any maneuvering. Results will be immediately declared on the website of RKA. Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates afterwards. Appreciation letters will be issued to all those who help in organizing this exam,” it said.

RKA was set up by the Centre in February 2019 and is aimed at “conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny”.