Centre To Invest Rs 3000 Crore For Water Transport In Assam

The centre will be investing Rs 3000 crore on various projects in Assam to improve water transportation in Brahmaputra and Barak rivers which will improve trade and commerce across the Northeast. A virtual discussion was held between Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Mansukh L Mandaviya for the same.

“The Union Minister shared a detailed framework of a nearly Rs 3,000 crore project for improving navigability, transportation, trade and commerce of the rivers Brahmaputra and Barak, the national waterways 2 and 16,” said an official statement.

It added that the move would improve institutional capacity and existing framework of water transport in Brahmaputra and Barak rivers to achieve scalable height in trade and commerce.

CM Sonowal assured full cooperation from the state government and said that the entire 891km stretch of Brahmaputra from Sadiya to Dhubri, and Barak would receive new lease of life in providing gateways to neighbouring countries which would also catapult to the success of the ‘Act-East Policy’ after its implementation.

According to Mandaviya, the multi-crore project would encompass all critical areas like development of multimodal logistic hubs with last-mile connectivity, passenger and cargo terminals, and construction of new jetties, among others.