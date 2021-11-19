NationalTop Stories

Centre to Repeal 3 Contentious Farm Laws: PM Modi

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will repeal the three controversial farm laws.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi apologized and conceded that the government failed to convince a section of farmers over the farm laws. He stated that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed during this month’s session.

He further stated, “In my five decades of work, I have seen the difficulties faced by the farmers. When the nation made me the PM, I placed utmost importance to krishi vikas or farmers’ development. The government has given soil health cards to farmers and this has helped to improve agriculture production.”

The farmers have been given 1 lakh crore as compensation. They have also been provided with bima and pension. “Our government is doing its best to serve farmers. Efforts are being made to improve their financial well being. Farm laws brought to help small farmers. We are also committed to farmers’ welfare, especially small farmers. We are committed to serve them fully,” said Modi.

“We tried our best to explain to farmers. We were even ready to modify the laws, suspend them too. The matter reached the Supreme Court as well. We haven’t been able to explain to our farmers. This is not a time to blame anyone. I want to tell you that we have taken the farm laws back. We are repealing the farm laws,” he added.

