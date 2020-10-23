Centre to Resolve Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute by 2021

Union joint secretary (Northeast) to the ministry of home affairs (MHA), Satyendra Garg, said the Centre is committed to resolving the Assam-Mizoram border dispute and is hopeful to bring a permanent solution by March 2021.

Garg, on his day-long visit to Mizoram, called on Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, chief minister Zoramthanga, and held meetings with state chief secretary Lanunmawia Chuaungo and civil society organizations over the border issue on Thursday.

Garg, while speaking to media after the meeting said the Centre is keen on bringing a permanent solution to the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam.

Garg stated, “We will be working for a permanent solution. I am hopeful that the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam will be permanently resolved by March or later next year.”

Garg said the civil society groups have also presented their views at the meeting.

He further stated that they have discussed the border issue and the civil society groups put up their views on the border dispute with Assam. We understood their views some of which were already taken up by the Centre, he said.

A short term solution is the immediate concern, said which is the resumption of traffic movement and supply of essential commodities between the two states.

He said truckers have started entering Mizoram since Thursday morning.