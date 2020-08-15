Centre Working On Reducing Pollution Levels In 100 Cities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressing the nation on the 74th celebrations of Independence Day stressed the issue of climate change stating the centre is working towards a reduction in pollution levels across the country.

The prime minister asserted that climate change has turned out to become a great concern and menace for the country and efforts are taken to control it. “India has spearheaded the advocacy of solar energy, and is in top five countries in the field of renewable energy”, PM Modi said.

Assuring that the centre is working on mission mode to ensure that pollution levels across India drop significantly and the per capita carbon foot is reduced, PM Modi said, “In chosen 100 cities in the country, we will be launching a programme for reducing pollution,” adding, “India is one of the few countries where forest cover has increased”.

The Prime Minister further announced the soon to be launched projects ‘Lion’ and ‘Dolphin’, “We have been successful in taking forward a holistic approach, and to this end, we will be launching ‘Project Lion’ soon for the protection of Asiatic lion species. We will also be launching ‘Project Dolphin’ for protecting the ocean and Gangetic dolphins”.