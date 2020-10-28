Chabua: CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Two Stadiums

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the upcoming indoor stadium and a stadium of the sports association in Chabua.

The Chief Minister has announced the construction of the indoor stadium at rupees 2.33 crores while the stadium of the Chabua sports association will be constructed at rupees 9.87 crores.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal said, “The stadiums will herald a new era of sports infrastructure in Assam”.