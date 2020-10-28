Top StoriesRegional

Chabua: CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Two Stadiums

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Sarbananda Sonowal's Twitter Profile
46

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the upcoming indoor stadium and a stadium of the sports association in Chabua.

The Chief Minister has announced the construction of the indoor stadium at rupees 2.33 crores while the stadium of the Chabua sports association will be constructed at rupees 9.87 crores.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal said, “The stadiums will herald a new era of sports infrastructure in Assam”.

Related News

Biswanath: Leopard Skin Seized, 3 Poachers Held

JEE Exam Scam: Azara Police Arrests Prime Accused

Suspension of International Flights Extended Till Nov 30

SC Dismisses Plea Against Bail Granted to Devangana Kalita

You might also like
Regional

BJP is our major opponent in panchayat election: AGP

National

Priyanka Gandhi appointed as Cong GS for UP East

Top Stories

SITA takes initiative to revive Assam’s Economy

National

Arun Jaitley lashes out at Opposition for shifting stand on NRC issue

National

1984 riots: Cong leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced life imprisonment

National

Govt hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel

Comments
Loading...