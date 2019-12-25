Chabua: Locals Take Out Protest Rally Against C (A) A

Keeping in solidarity with the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the state, the people of ten villages in Chabua have also taken out a protest rally demanding to scrap the contentious citizenship law and to release Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi.

The people of Chabua, the home town of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have continued their serial protest against the citizenship law saying that they are ready to sacrifice their life for the sake of the motherland but will not accept the citizenship law which will destroy the dignity of the state.

Meanwhile, they also demanded the immediate release of Akhil Gogoi who was arrested on December 12 while protesting against the citizenship law and has been taken into NIA custody for 10 days.