Chah Mazdoor Sangha to stage mass protest on Jan 8

The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) has extended its support to the nationwide general strike called by central trade unions on January 8 in protest against alleged anti-labour policies of the government, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other issues.

ACMS has also called for closure of all tea gardens on January 8 as part of the strike. The trade union, which is gearing up for the strike with circulation of posters, leaflets, and banners, will organise protest march across the State, said ACMS president and former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar.

The State government is silent over wage hike and fixation of minimum wages for the workers in unorganised plantations. The government has also failed to increase the wage of TE workers to Rs 351, he said.

A number of trade unions of Assam including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AICCTU, AIUTUC, TUCC and Sadou Asom Nirman Shramik Union have extended support to the strike and asked the general people, employees and workers to keep all shops, trade establishments, transport, banks, insurance offices, oil sector, and government and private schools shut during the period.

The general strike or Bharat bandh has been called from 6 am of January 8 to 6 am of January 9. The trade union bodies have also been demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).