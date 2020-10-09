Chaibasa Treasury Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted Bail

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case, related to the fodder scam. The fodder scam involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar, reported India Today.

While Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case, he will remain in jail since the Dumka Treasury case is still pending.

The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to the former Bihar CM on the surety of Rs 50,000. Lalu Prasad Yadav has also been slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh by the court. A bail plea was filed after the RJD chief completed half of the term i.e., 30 months in the Chaibasa Treasury case.

Yadav now needs to secure bail in excess withdrawal case from the Dumka Treasury. He was convicted for seven years in two different sections for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore.

However, he is already on bail in the Deoghar Treasury case for excess withdrawal of Rs 79 lakh. He was convicted and sentenced to 3.5 years.

The RJD Chief is serving jail terms in multiple fodder scam cases. Out of the five cases in Jharkhand, Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in four different cases, 2 of Chaibasa, 1 of Deoghar, and 1 of Dumka — while a trial is on in Doranda Treasury case.