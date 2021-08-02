“Chak De India!” Moment For India After Women’s Hockey Historic Win

Today was a historic day for India’s Women Hockey team as they clinched a decisive win against three-time champion Australia at Tokyo Olympics, much like in the Bollywood movie “Chak De India!”, beating all odds.

Harking back to his role as a tough hockey coach in the inspirational movie, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan encouraged the team to bring a gold medal.

Khan played Kabir Khan in the 2007 movie which saw his character lead the Indian women’s hockey team to their win against Australia in the World Cup.

The reel victory was turned into a reality today after the team, led by Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne and captain Rani Rampal, created history by advancing to its first-ever semifinal at the Olympics.

After the win, hashtags of ”Kabir Khan” and ”Chak De! India” started trending on Twitter.

Notably, a fan dug out a 2017 tweet of Rani Rampal, Indian women’s hockey team captain, where she praised the actor’s “Chak De! India”.

Rampal had tagged Shah Rukh and wrote, “@iamsrk sir your movie is really a big motivation.”

Meanwhile, film actors including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu also celebrated the historic achievement and congratulated the team on social media.

Describing the win as a “Chak! De” moment, Pannu said the victory was humbling.

“Our chakk de moment never felt more real! Our girls beat the Aussies 1-0 and stormed into the semis! Go for it @imranirampal your girls have our heart,” Pannu wrote, tagging Rampal.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote that the women’s hockey team had made the entire country proud.

“India creates history again!! Congratulations to the women’s hockey team on qualifying for the semi finals! Super proud,” she wrote.

A day after the Indian men’s team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 41-year gap, the world no. 9 women’s side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance against the world no 2 Australia in an intense quarterfinals.

In another post, Anushka, lauded the men’s team after entering the semifinals after 41 years and said it was a “glorious” moment for India.

“Incredible performance! Congratulations on qualifying for the semis. What a glorious moment for our country! Men’s and Women’s hockey teams are into the semis!”

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, “What a proud moment for us! Both our hockey teams went into the semi finals! Let’s go team India. We’re so proud.”

Actor Randeep Hooda said it was surreal to witness the game imitating the thrill of the film.

“What a match. Super defending. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia. History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever,” Hooda tweeted.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani also lauded the women’s hockey team for the win.

“Yes we are in the semis! Indian women’s hockey team, what a win! #ChakDeIndia #IndianHockey,” actor Neha Dhupia wrote.

India’s women hockey team will play against Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday.