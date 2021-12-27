Chandigarh Civic Polls: AAP Scores Big In Debut Run With 14 of 35 Wards, BJP Bags 12

New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up a spectacular show in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls and won 14 of 35 wards while pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to second place.

As per State Election Commission, Congress registered victory in 8 wards while the Shiromani Akali Dal bagged only 1 ward.

Sitting mayor of the BJP Ravi K Sharma was defeated by an AAP candidate.

Polling was held on December 24 while the votes were counted today.

AAP National Convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his party’s victory in Chandigarh civic polls is a sign of the change in Punjab where the Assembly elections are due early next year.

“This victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh today have chosen the honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of AAP. This time Punjab is ready for change,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Speaking to the media, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, “I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal to have given such love and trust to a small and honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the movie.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the people of Chandigarh have reposed faith in Arvind Kejriwal’s politics today.

“The people of Chandigarh have reposed faith in Arvind Kejriwal ji’s politics today. For this, a heartfelt thank you to every single voter of Chandigarh. This victory is a sign that people want to give a chance to ‘honesty and politics that works’ if there is an alternative,” he said.

(With Inputs from ANI)