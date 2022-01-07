Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Chandmari, Rajgarh, Maligaon In Guwahati Identified as COVID Hotpots

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati’s Chandmari, Rajgarh and Maligaon areas have been identified COVID hotpots due to the rapid increase COVID-19 cases in these locations, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Abhijit Sarma informed.

According to the GMCH, majority of people found to be infected with the virus were found to be residents of these areas.

He said, “Chandmari, Rajgarh and Maligaon recording high numbers of Covid19 cases recently. However, assessment of hotspots is being done and monitored by National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.”

Related News

Assam Govt Releases New COVID SOPs, Night Curfew from 10 PM

Assam: 3 Minor Boys Burnt to Death in Moran

Darrang: 210 COBRA Battalion Sealed after Detection of COVID

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Tests COVID-19 Positive

In recent days, Chandmari area has been witnessing huge crowds and traffic due to the ongoing Book Fair at Assam Engineering Institute playground. Rajgarh is an adjoining area to Chandmari itself, and Maligaon is a crowded and densely populated area.

On Thursday, a total of 844 new cases were detected in the state out of which 396 were alone from Guwahati.

You might also like
Assam

100 ASTC Buses Allotted for Amubabachi

Assam

ASSAM: Royal group pledges Rs 1 cr to fight Covid-19

Assam

Black flags welcome new minister Jogen Mohan

Assam

Exit Polls Predict BJP- Led Alliance Likely To Retain Assam

Top Stories

7 Dead In Hyderabad Hospital Due To Delay In Oxygen Supply

National

Biocon Chairperson Tests Positive for COVID-19