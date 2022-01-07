Chandmari, Rajgarh, Maligaon In Guwahati Identified as COVID Hotpots

Guwahati’s Chandmari, Rajgarh and Maligaon areas have been identified COVID hotpots due to the rapid increase COVID-19 cases in these locations, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Abhijit Sarma informed.

According to the GMCH, majority of people found to be infected with the virus were found to be residents of these areas.

He said, “Chandmari, Rajgarh and Maligaon recording high numbers of Covid19 cases recently. However, assessment of hotspots is being done and monitored by National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.”

In recent days, Chandmari area has been witnessing huge crowds and traffic due to the ongoing Book Fair at Assam Engineering Institute playground. Rajgarh is an adjoining area to Chandmari itself, and Maligaon is a crowded and densely populated area.

On Thursday, a total of 844 new cases were detected in the state out of which 396 were alone from Guwahati.