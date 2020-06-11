Chandra Mohan Patowary To Visit Relief Camps at Baghjan Today

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will be visiting the relief camps at Baghjan in Tinsukia to take stock of the situation of the people who were displaced after the oil well caught fire.

The minister also instructed the Tinsukia district administration to deposit the money today. The amount will be deposited by Oil India to the bank account of the district administration today and subsequently will be disbursed to the affected families. This is the initial and partial compensation as an immediate relief measure.

The minister also held a series of meetings with the Tinsukia district administration, CMD, and other top officials of Oil India Limited, oil field experts, and representatives of various local organizations at Tinsukia during his visit on Wednesday to take stock of the situation at the Baghjan site.

The Minister discussed in detail the Baghjan oil well fire incident and action plan for controlling the situation. In the course of the discussion, it was decided that all possible help and care to the affected people of the Baghjan area will be taken by the Government of Assam and Oil India.

During the Minister’s discussion with DC and SP of Tinsukia, Oil India’s CMD assured Minister Patowary that the fire at the well site will be doused within 21 days. CMD also informed the Minister that the two firemen of OIL who lost their lives would be posthumously given a bravery award by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. Oil India will give Rs. 1 crore to Tikheswar Gohain’s family and Rs. 60 lakhs to the family of Durlov Gogoi based on their years of service at Oil India. Both the families would receive a pension and other financial benefits. One eligible member from each family would be given a job in Oil India.

Besides, it was decided to give Rs. 30,000 to each family of the people who were displaced from their homes and is living in the relief camps.

It may be mentioned that there are in total 12 relief camps with 7,000 inmates. Minister Patowary will visit the relief camps tomorrow too.