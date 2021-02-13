Chandrapur: 4 Labourers Rescued, 1 Killed In Landslide Incident

By Pratidin Bureau
90

At least five labourers were rescued from under sand and rocks on Saturday after a landslide occurred when they were digging a tunnel for a railway project in Chandrapur near Guwahati.

So far, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued five labourers from the rubble but one of them was killed. The deceased was identified as one Insan Ali hailing from Mayong.

Rescue operation is currently underway as more labourers are feared trapped.

Additionally, a journalist was also injured while trying to cover the news.

