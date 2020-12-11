Chandrapur: Speeding Train Kills Wild Elephant Regional By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Dec 11, 2020 96 Share A speeding train killed a wild elephant at Panbaari near Chandrapur in the wee hours on Friday. According to reports, the incident took place at around 3.30 am. Later, forest department officials have reached the spot. Related News Cash for Job Scam: AMCH Doctor’s Husband Detained for… Dec 11, 2020 Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Basistha Dec 11, 2020 Assam: Doctors’ Stage Protest Against Mixopathy Dec 11, 2020 Nagaland: Assam Labour Dies in Road Accident Dec 11, 2020 ChandrapurWild elephant 96 Share