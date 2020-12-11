Chandrapur: Speeding Train Kills Wild Elephant

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Wild elephant
96

A speeding train killed a wild elephant at Panbaari near Chandrapur in the wee hours on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 3.30 am.

Later, forest department officials have reached the spot.

