In a tragic incident on Thursday night, a BJP worker named Sinku Gogoi shot and injured a man in Moranhat of Charaideo c

The injured was identified as one Suman Karmakar, a friend of Gogoi.

Sinku Gogoi, the accused, has been arrested by Moranhat police from Dibrugarh on Friday morning.

Police seized a licensed .32 pistol with two magazines, 22 live rounds and 4 empty cartridges from Gogoi. The reason of the firing is yet to be ascertained.