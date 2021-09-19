NationalTop Stories

Charanjit Singh Channi Named New Punjab CM

By Pratidin Bureau

As per latest updates, Charanjit Singh Channi has been elected as the new Punjab CHief Minister replacing Captain Amarinder Singh who resigned amid intense dissent yesterday.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s name has been proposed unanimously by all Congres MLAs to be the next Punjab chief minister and their decision has been conveyed to the party high-command, MLA Pritam Kotbhai said today.

As per reports, the AICC has also backed the decision. Randhawa has reported sought time from the Governor to lay claim to the post, sources told Cnn-News18.

A three-time MLA, the 62-year-old minister was the Jails and Co-operation Minister in the outgoing cabinet and is from Gurdaspur district.

Moreover, he has also served as Vice President of the Punjab Congress and his father, Santokh Singh, was a two-time president, reported top news daily.

