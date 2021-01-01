Charge Sheet Filed Against 7 In JEE Scam

In a major development, a charge sheet has been submitted by the Azara police in Guwahati against the seven accused in connection to the JEE proxy scam.

All the accused, except Neel Nakashtra Das, are in judicial custody. Neel is out on bail.

The Guwahati Police on October 28 arrested both Das and his father in Assam for allegedly using a proxy to write the exam.

Following this, all the accused were charged with cheating by impersonation, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.

Pradeep Kumar, who had appeared in the reputed JEE(M) exam on behalf of Neel was arrested on November 29.

Neel Nakshatra Das had scored 99.8 percentile in the exam for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology and other top engineering colleges in the country.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by a man named Mitradev Sharma.

However, further investigation is underway.