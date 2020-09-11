Charge Sheet Filed Against Seven ULFA-I Cadres

A charge sheet was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against seven cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) for their involvement in the killing of an Assam police officer two years ago.

The seven ULFA-I cadres names as accused are Bijit Gogoi alias Arunodoi Dahotia, Kanto Bora alias Rupom Asom, Santosh Gogoi, Jushinta Moran alias Yankho Asom, Bubul Moran alias Tiger Asom, Dipankar Borah alias Ghutuk and Mamun Dihingia.

The chargsheet was filed under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Substances Act and Arms Act in the court of a special NIA judge in Guwahati.

On May 4, 2018, a joint operation was launched by police and paramilitary forces on the basis of a tip-off, to nab the militants who were suspected to be hiding in a house in Kujupathar village.

“During the process of cordoning of the suspect premises, ULFA-I militants hiding inside a locked house started firing indiscriminately at the police, which resulted in the death of OC Bordumsa Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Kalita,” stated an NIA release which was issued on Friday.

“Taking advantage of poor light conditions, ULFA-I militants managed to escape into the nearby jungle. While escaping, they snatched away the AK-47 from the deceased police officer,” it added.

During investigation, it was revealed that it was a conspiracy hatched by accused on the instructions of Bijit Gogoi alias Arunodoi Dahotia.

NIA stepped in and started their investigation on June 2019 after Assam police handed them the case upon request.

While three of the accused named in the charge sheet, Bubul Moran, Dipankar Borah and Mamun Dihingia have been arrested, the other four are still absconding. Further investigations into the case are still on.