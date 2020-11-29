Top StoriesNational

Chattisgarh: 1 CRPF Commando Killed, 7 Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
60

In a latest update, an Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and eight others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Sukma district in Chattisgarh on Saturday night.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao from Maharashtra’s Nasik succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last at 3:30 am on Sunday in Raipur.

According to a Hindustan Times report a team of 206 CoBRA was out for anti-naxal operation late on Saturday night when eight personnel, including two senior officials, were injured.

“The incident took place near Arabraj Metta hills, nine kilometres Northwest of Chitagufa police station and six kilometres west of Burkapal base camp”, the report added.

“All eight injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted in a hospital. On Sunday morning an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital,” said the IG.

