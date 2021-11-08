Chattisgarh: 4 CRPF Jawans Killed, 3 Injured After Colleague Opens Fire

In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, four CRPF personnel were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in a camp of the paramilitary force, a police official said.

Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said that the incident took place at around 3.15 am in the camp of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

According to the latest information on the incident, constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle.

The official further said that the seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in the nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighboring Telangana, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival.

Those killed were identified as constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji, and Dharmendra Kumar, he said, adding that three other injured personnel were being treated at the hospital.

“The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on into the incident,” the official stated.

Constable Ranjan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway.